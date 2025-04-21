Tkachuk game-day decision for Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

Tkachuk had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games for the Panthers this season. He had seven goals in a six-game goal streak leading into the 4 Nations Face-Off. Florida (47-31-4) finished third in the Atlantic Division after winning the Stanley Cup for the first time last season.

“If you go back and look at the past five games, at different times I was running versions of all these different lines if Matthew was not playing,” Maurice said. “I know who is going into that hole; we have run that before. The lines have been run in games that we liked. We have a flow chart to how we will handle this.

“[But] we’re close enough now that you put yourself in the position where you would consider two more days if you thought you were right there. The doctors and Matthew will tell us where he’s at and we will go from there.”

Tkachuk was injured during a 4 Nations game against Canada on Feb. 15 and did not play against Sweden on Feb. 17. He tried to play in the championship game three days later but was limited to 6:47 of ice time before sitting out the third period and overtime of the United States’ 3-2 loss to Canada.

“He is a competitor and he is there to win,” Panthers forward Brad Marchand said. “You hear the way he talks, and his reputation precedes him. He is a very talented guy and one of the gifted players in the League around the net. He is a presence out there. You need to be aware when he is on the ice.”