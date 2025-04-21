Tkachuk game-day decision for Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk will be a game-day decision for the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).
“He has get through the morning skate; we’re still monitoring the recovery off the practice,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Monday before the team departed for Tampa. “He was out early [Monday] before we went, stayed until the end. So, we’ll see how he feels coming in.
“If he gets through that morning skate, everyone gives a thumbs up, then he’ll go.”
The forward, who has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury playing for the United States against Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, has joined his teammates for the past two practices. On Monday, he was again skating on Florida’s second line with center Sam Bennett and rookie Mackie Samoskevich at left wing. Tkachuk was also on the top power-play unit. Saturday was Tkachuk’s first full practice since his injury.