Maple Leafs goalie Murray out 6-8 months after hip surgery 

Matt Murray will be out 6-8 months for the Toronto Maple Leafs after having bilateral hip surgery.

The 29-year-old goalie is entering the final season of a four-year contract he signed Oct. 9, 2020, and can become an unrestricted free agent.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in September that the surgical procedure was triggered not by an event but when he "aggravated some stuff over the summer." Murray was placed on long-term injured reserve in July and last played April 2, when he sustained a head injury during a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. He fell backwards and hit his head on the ice after a collision with Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

Murray was 14-8-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and one shutout in 26 games last season, his first with the Maple Leafs after he was traded by the Ottawa Senators on July 11, 2022, during which he missed significant time because of abductor, ankle and head injuries. He's 146-86-24 with a 2.79 GAA, .910 save percentage and 15 shutouts in 272 games for the Maple Leafs, Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Murray is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins (2016, '17) and 29-21 with a 2.18 GAA, .921 save percentage and six shutouts in 51 Stanley Cup Playoff games.