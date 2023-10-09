Latest News

Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings

Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings
Color of Hockey: Barriga hopes 'Michigan' goal helps career

Color of Hockey: Barriga hoping 'Michigan' goal helps further career overseas
NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 9

18 games to be nationally televised this week
Bedard providing air of excitement in Chicago ahead of debut 

Bedard providing air of excitement in Chicago ahead of NHL debut 
NHL season will be dogfight beginning with opening night tripleheader

NHL season will be dogfight beginning with opening night tripleheader
nhl fantasy hockey bold predictions 32 teams

Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Stanley Cup visits youth girls hockey players

Stanley Cup visits IIHF World Girls Hockey Weekend at Golden Knights practice rink
Canucks' Soucy out week to week with leg injury

Soucy out week to week for Canucks with leg injury
NHL top players numbers 10 to 1

NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1
Crosby, Malkin, Letang enter 18th season as teammates

Crosby, Malkin, Letang set to make history with Penguins
Rangers' Miller meets fans at signing event

Fans show support for Miller, Rangers during autograph signing at NHL Store
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Jack Adams Award winner debated by NHL.com

Jack Adams Award winner debated by NHL.com
Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild

Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild
NHL stars discuss Connor Bedard expectations

McDavid, NHL stars expect Bedard to handle expectations with Blackhawks
nhl projections fantasy hockey goalie team wins

Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections

Maple Leafs goalie Murray out 6-8 months after hip surgery 

29-year-old can be unrestricted free agent after this season

Murray_TOR
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matt Murray will be out 6-8 months for the Toronto Maple Leafs after having bilateral hip surgery.

The 29-year-old goalie is entering the final season of a four-year contract he signed Oct. 9, 2020, and can become an unrestricted free agent.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in September that the surgical procedure was triggered not by an event but when he "aggravated some stuff over the summer." Murray was placed on long-term injured reserve in July and last played April 2, when he sustained a head injury during a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. He fell backwards and hit his head on the ice after a collision with Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

Murray was 14-8-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and one shutout in 26 games last season, his first with the Maple Leafs after he was traded by the Ottawa Senators on July 11, 2022, during which he missed significant time because of abductor, ankle and head injuries. He's 146-86-24 with a 2.79 GAA, .910 save percentage and 15 shutouts in 272 games for the Maple Leafs, Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins. 

Murray is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins (2016, '17) and 29-21 with a 2.18 GAA, .921 save percentage and six shutouts in 51 Stanley Cup Playoff games.