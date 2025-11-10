Sundin ‘can’t wait to see’ Matthews break his Maple Leafs goals record

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews took another step towards catching Mats Sundin as the Toronto Maple Leafs' all-time goals leader on Sunday.

And this time, Sundin himself was in the building to see it.

Matthews’ goal at 11:03 of the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena was the 410th of his career, bringing him within 10 of Sundin’s Toronto mark. Given that the Maple Leafs captain has nine goals through the first 16 games of the season, there is a realistic possibility that he could surpass Sundin’s total by Christmas, if not before.

And Sundin is all in on Matthews accomplishing the feat.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Sundin told NHL.com, referring to the prospect of being overtaken by Matthews.

“I mean, he has handled everything here so well. Being drafted first overall by Toronto (in 2016) there were huge expectations on him. It’s the hockey capital of the world. It has the best fans in the world. With the amount of media here, it’s always like the Stanley Cup Final and every detail is examined, and he’s managed to take it all in stride and keep being successful, which is a credit to him.

“We all know Auston is one of the best players in the world, and he keeps producing. I’m really looking forward to watching him this season.”