Hurricanes score 3 straight, rally past Maple Leafs for 4th win in row

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Sean Walker and Taylor Hall scored, and Brandon Bussi made 16 saves for the Hurricanes (11-4-0), who have won four in a row.

William Nylander scored twice and Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (8-7-1), who have lost two in a row. Dennis Hildeby made 42 saves.

“Could be immaturity, not a willingness to make the easy play,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “Turnover after turnover cost us the game tonight. We didn’t check anybody tonight, we didn’t win any battles tonight. That’s two games in a row.”

Walker brought Carolina to within 4-3 at 16:51 of the second period when he shot past Hildeby’s blocker from the blue line.

Hall tied it 4-4 at 3:20 of the third period, driving to the net and chopping a rebound from Jackson Blake’s shot past Hildeby’s left pad. The play began when Philippe Myers and then Nylander were unable to clear the puck with Joel Nystrom ultimately keeping it in at the blue line and sending it behind the net, leading to Blake’s initial shot.

“We are a forechecking team, but I just think we work, and we have structure within that forechecking system that allows you to make reads here and there but it’s really about effort,” Hall said.