Martin hired by Senators as senior adviser to coaching staff

Winningest coach in Ottawa history returns in support role after 10-10-0 start this season

Jacques_Martin
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jacques Martin was named senior adviser to the coaching staff by the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. 

The 71-year-old coached the Senators from Jan. 24, 1996 - April 22, 2004 and is the longest-tenured coach in their history. He was 341-255-96 in the regular season with Ottawa. 

“We’re very pleased to welcome Jacques back to the Senators,” interim general manager Steve Staios said. “Not only will his extensive expertise provide invaluable guidance, but his strategic vision and leadership are qualities that are certain to amplify our group. Jacques’ proven track record, the foundation of which was built here in Ottawa, will be of significant benefit to D.J. and our entire coaching staff.”

The Senators (10-10-0) have won two in a row but struggled to start the season after expectations to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That has put coach D.J. Smith on the hot seat. Smith is in his fifth season as Senators coach and is 130-149-32 in 311 games, missing the playoffs his first four seasons.

Owner Michael Andlauer told NHL.com on Monday that he wanted to avoid making hasty decisions in the wake of a disappointing start.

"It's a process," Andlauer said. "I'm the new boss. I'm looking at all our key employees and trying to understand and making sure that they have the right tools to be successful. But I can feel the fans’ angst."

Martin remains the Senators’ leader in games coached (692), regular-season wins, Stanley Cup Playoff wins (31) and playoff games coached (69). He won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL coach of the year in 1998-99, when the Senators were 44-23-13 and won the Northeast Division for the first time in their history. 

He’s coached 1,294 regular-season games for the Senators, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens, 17th most in NHL history. Martin is 613-481-81 with 119 ties all-time and is 22nd on the League’s wins list.

Latest News

Jake Walman fined for high-sticking Jeff Skinner

Walman fined $2,500 for actions in Red Wings game
Hughes brothers enjoy pretty cool moment prior to game

Hughes brothers enjoy 'pretty cool' photo prior to Devils-Canucks game
Reinhart's production powering Panthers in bid to return to Stanley Cup Final

Reinhart's production powering Panthers in bid to return to Stanley Cup Final
Pluses, minuses for Dallas-Florida, Carolina-Edmonton

Pluses, minuses for Stars-Panthers, Hurricanes-Oilers
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 6

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Hurricanes, go for 5th straight win
Bedard's junior coach impressed by jump to NHL

Bedard's fast start for Blackhawks no shock to former WHL coaches, teammates
New Jersey Devils Vancouver Canucks game recap December 5

Bratt's late goal helps Devils recover against Canucks
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 5

MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche hold off Ducks to end 3-game skid
Minnesota Wild Calgary Flames game recap December 5

Boldy scores twice, Wild ease past Flames for 4th straight win
Nashville Predators Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 5

Predators score 3 in 2nd, edge Blackhawks in shootout
Detroit Red Wings Buffalo Sabres game recap December 5

Larkin scores twice, Red Wings hold off Sabres for 3rd straight win
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
San Jose Sharks New York Islanders game recap December 5

Sharks rally from 3 down in 3rd, defeat Islanders on late OT goal
Zach Hyman thrives as net-front presence for Edmonton Oilers

Hyman still thriving as net-front presence for Oilers
Burke 'real underdog' on way to U.S. Hockey Hall

Burke 'real underdog' carving path to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
NHL fan mailbag for December 6

Mailbag: Coyotes, Sabres off to surprising starts; teams needing spark
New York Rangers Ottawa Senators game recap December 5

Tarasenko gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Rangers
Los Angeles Kings Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 5

Kings rally past Blue Jackets, tie NHL record with 10-0-0 road start