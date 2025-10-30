Necas signs 8-year contract with Avalanche

Forward could have been UFA after season, was acquired in 3-team trade that sent Rantanen to Hurricanes

Necas_Avalanche_close-up

© Ashley Potts/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Martin Necas signed an eight-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old forward could have been an unrestricted free agent after this season. He began his first full season for the Avalanche with an eight-game point streak (six goals, six assists) and has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 11 games this season. He got his 40th point in his 38th game since joining the Avalanche, the fastest since the franchise relocated to Denver from Quebec to begin the 1995-96 season.

Necas was acquired by the Avalanche on Jan. 24, 2025, in a three-team trade involving the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks that sent Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall to Carolina. He was among the first six players named to Team Czechia's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The No. 12 pick by Carolina in the 2017 NHL Draft, Necas has 339 points (131 goals, 208 assists) in 452 regular-season games with the Hurricanes and Avalanche and 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 66 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN1).

