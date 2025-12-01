Zizing ‘Em Up: Brodeur talks Team Canada goaltending situation

MEANWHILE, IN TEAM USA’S CAMP …

While on the subject of goaltending, Team USA general manager Bill Guerin said he is confident in Connor Hellebuyck’s ability to bounce back from injury.

The Winnipeg Jets’ veteran underwent knee surgery on Nov. 22 and was projected to be out 4-6 weeks. The 32-year-old won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie last season and was Team USA’s starter at 4 Nations.

“I’m encouraged he’ll be fine after that timeline,” Guerin told NHL.com on Sunday. “I stay in touch with ‘Chevy’ (Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff) and am on top of it.

“There’s a month left for us to finalize rosters so I’m confident we’re pretty much on top of everything, including how some of the injured guys are progressing.”

Among those Guerin is referring to is Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, who was one of the first six players selected to Team USA back in June.

The Senators captain was impressive in his return to the lineup Friday, collecting an assist and leading Ottawa with eight shots on goal and three hits in 17:12 of ice time in a 4-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues. The 26-year-old showed little-to-no rust after missing 20 games and 46 days with a thumb injury that required surgery to repair torn ligaments.

“That doesn’t surprise me,” Guerin said. “He’s a Tkachuk. That’s the type of fire they bring.

“He came out ready to play. I expect nothing less.”

Guerin also said he was pleased to hear that Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson is motivated by being passed over for the 4 Nations team a year ago. Robertson, who had a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win against Ottawa Sunday, has 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in his previous 15 games and told NHL.com it’s his goal to make the Olympic roster.

“We have a few players like that,” Guerin said. “It’s the type of competition you want to see.

“I don’t think we’ll go right down to the (deadline) to select the team. I think we’ll have it whittled down by then. But certainly the time is valuable especially when it comes to gauging the progress of injured players.”

To Guerin’s point: Adam Fox, a member of Team USA at 4 Nations, was placed on long-term injured reserve by the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The defenseman sustained an upper-body injury during a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Fox left with 12:57 remaining in the third period after getting hit by Brandon Hagel and sandwiched into the end boards.

Fox, who was holding his left arm as he left the ice, has 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 27 games and is averaging 23:50 of ice time.

The key point here: A player on LTIR is required to miss at least 10 games and 24 days. That length of time means Fox would not return until, at the earliest, the end of December, when decisions for the final Olympic rosters are being made.

Meanwhile Team Canada officials are scheduled to meet in the next couple of weeks. Asked if USA Hockey has plans to do the same, Guerin chuckled.

“Yeah, but I can’t say when or where,” he said. “Otherwise I would have to, well, you know what.

“We’ll be ready. Count on that.”