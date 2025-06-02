Johansson signs 1-year contract with Wild

Marcus Johansson signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

The 34-year-old forward had 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 72 regular-season games and two assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games this season for the Wild (45-30-7), who lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round.

Johansson could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

A first-round pick (No. 24) by the Washington Capitals at the 2009 NHL Draft, Johansson has 517 points (185 goals, 332 assists) in 983 regular-season games with the Capitals, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Seattle Kraken and the Wild, and 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in 114 playoff games.