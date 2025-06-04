Muse hired as Penguins coach, replaces Sullivan

42-year-old will guide NHL team for 1st time, was Rangers assistant for 2 seasons

Dan Muse PIT

© Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Dan Muse was hired as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old replaces Mike Sullivan and will coach for the first time in the NHL. He was a New York Rangers assistant the past two seasons.

The Penguins were 34-36-12 and finished 11 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, the third straight season they did not qualify, after qualifying for 16 straight seasons.

Muse coached USA Hockey's National Team Development Program for three seasons before joining Peter Laviolette's staff with the Rangers. He was also a Nashville Predators assistant under Laviolette from 2017-20, led Chicago of the United States Hockey League to the 2017 Clark Cup and an assistant for the 2013 NCAA National Champion Yale Bulldogs.

"During this process, we met with many candidates who we felt would have been a fit as the next head coach of the Penguins, but ultimately, Dan Muse stood out as the best choice," Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said. "What separated Dan was his ability to develop players, win at all levels where he has been a head coach and his consistent success coaching special teams in the NHL.

"From his success in developing college and junior players, to his impactful work with veteran players during his time in the NHL, Dan has shown a proven ability to connect with players at all stages of their careers and help them to reach their potential."

Muse ran Nashville's penalty killing unit, which ranked fourth in the NHL over his two full seasons (2017-19). He had the same role with the Rangers, guiding their penalty kill to fourth in the NHL in that span.

"Additionally, his leadership of special teams units at the NHL level in both Nashville and New York produced elite results consistently," Dubas said. "His overall body of work, attention to detail and vision for our group showed us that he is the best coach to take our team forward. We're excited to welcome Dan, and his family, to the city of Pittsburgh."

The Boston Bruins ended the season with Joe Sacco as interim coach and are conducting a search for a permanent coach.

Lane Lambert was hired by the Seattle Kraken on May 29; Jeff Blashill by the Chicago Blackhawks on May 22; Rick Tocchet by the Philadelphia Flyers and Adam Foote by the Vancouver Canucks on May 14; Joel Quenneville by the Anaheim Ducks on May 8; and Sullivan by the Rangers on May 2.

Latest News

Nelson signs 3-year contract to stay with Avalanche

Kucherov wins Ted Lindsay Award for 2nd time, surprised by Lightning teammates with news

NHL, Sony announce multiyear global technology partnership

Hagens making case to be top pick of 2025 NHL Draft

Oilers willing to pay price to win like dynasty of late 1980s

Jones thrilled to reach Stanley Cup Final for 1st time with Panthers

McDavid can cement legacy by delivering Stanley Cup championship to Edmonton

McDavid, Draisaitl to be deciding factors in Stanley Cup Final

Scotty Bowman to be in attendance with son for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Bobrovsky continuing to change postseason narrative entering Final with Panthers

Stanley Cup Final previewed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Stuart Skinner thriving for Oilers after loss in Cup Final last season

Panthers, Oilers poised for another long, dramatic Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Ice from Oilers players' hometown rinks added to surface for Game 1 of Final

Walman buys trading cards for young fans after chance encounter

Perry of Oilers intends to return for 21st NHL season

McQueen feels ‘100 percent’ at NHL Scouting Combine after back injury