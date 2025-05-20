Bruins sign GM Sweeney through 2027-28 season 

Don Sweeney signed a two-year contract as general manager of the Boston Bruins on Tuesday that will run through the 2027-28 season.

The 58-year-old completed his 10th season since he was hired May 20, 2015. The Bruins are 458-233-91 during Sweeney's tenure, their 1,007 points and .644 points percentage tied for the best in the NHL during that span.

"I am very appreciative to (owner) Charlie (Jacobs), the entire Jacobs family, and to (president) Cam (Neely) for their continued trust and support," Sweeney said. "It's an honor to be part of a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fan base. I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role. Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I. The collective goal is to build a team that makes Bruins fans proud and ultimately brings another Stanley Cup back to Boston."

The Bruins have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for all but two seasons under Sweeney and reached Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues. They went 33-39-10 this season, finishing last in the Atlantic Division, and have not advanced beyond the second round since 2019.

Coach Jim Montgomery was fired Nov. 19. Joe Sacco was 25-30-7 as interim coach.

"Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins," Neely said. "He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club's next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period.

"I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months -- and excited for what's to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It's about winning championships."

Sweeney won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and was GM of Canada for its win at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He will be an assistant to Canada GM Doug Armstrong (Blues) for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics next February.