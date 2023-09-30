Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Latest News

NHL preseason results September 29

Hockeyville: ‘The time is now for women’s hockey’

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Foligno signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Wild
Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Training Camp Buzz: Guentzel practices with Penguins for 1st time since surgery
Young Penguins fan has epic reaction after receiving puck from Crosby
Ovechkin playing tutor to rookie Miroshnichenko with Capitals
Bedard impresses Blackhawks, not self, in strong preseason debut
Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
‘Happy’ Shesterkin hopes new attitude will help him, Rangers win
Islanders season preview: Horvat comfort level key to success
Wild season preview: playoffs not good enough
Hockeyville Hub: West Lorne
Vasilevskiy injury will be difficult for Lightning to overcome
Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Recap: Maple Leafs at Canadiens 9.29.23

Ilya Samsonov saved all 17 shots he faced in his preseason debut, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre in Montreal Friday.

Matthew Knies scored a short-handed goal, and Mikko Kokkonen also scored for the Maple Leafs. Keith Petruzzelli made seven saves on eight shots after replacing Samsonov to start the third period.

Josh Anderson scored, and Cayden Primeau made 24 saves for the Canadiens. 

Knies gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 10:23 of the second period after Fraser Minten won the puck off Montreal defenseman Justin Barron behind the net and fed Knies for a wrist shot. The Maple Leafs forced another turnover in the offensive zone that led to Kokkonen making it 2-0 at 16:34. 

Anderson cut it to 2-1 at 14:39 of the third period.

Forward Tanner Pearson had three shots on goal and played 18:16 in his Canadiens debut after being traded from the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 19. He hadn’t played since Nov. 9, when he injured his hand while blocking a shot, which required multiple surgeries.