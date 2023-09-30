Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Matthew Knies scored a short-handed goal, and Mikko Kokkonen also scored for the Maple Leafs. Keith Petruzzelli made seven saves on eight shots after replacing Samsonov to start the third period.

Josh Anderson scored, and Cayden Primeau made 24 saves for the Canadiens.

Knies gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 10:23 of the second period after Fraser Minten won the puck off Montreal defenseman Justin Barron behind the net and fed Knies for a wrist shot. The Maple Leafs forced another turnover in the offensive zone that led to Kokkonen making it 2-0 at 16:34.

Anderson cut it to 2-1 at 14:39 of the third period.

Forward Tanner Pearson had three shots on goal and played 18:16 in his Canadiens debut after being traded from the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 19. He hadn’t played since Nov. 9, when he injured his hand while blocking a shot, which required multiple surgeries.