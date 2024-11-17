Reaves to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game 

Ryan Reaves will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

The incident occurred at 2:41 of the second period in Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Reaves received a match penalty.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.