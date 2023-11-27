Maple Leafs have been 'hit or miss' this season, GM says

TORONTO -- Through 19 games, there have been stretches when the Toronto Maple Leafs have looked like the team general manager Brad Treliving envisioned.

There have also been times they have performed well below expectations, not appearing anywhere close to a group that can contend for the Stanley Cup.

"We've been hit and miss," Treliving said Monday. "There's been some inconsistency in our game, which is a little concerning. It's an area we'd like to clean up and improve upon. You want to try to put that same game on the ice, period after period, game after game."

The Maple Leafs are 10-6-3 and fifth in the Atlantic Division but two points behind three teams tied for second, the Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Panthers visit Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, BSFL).

Toronto had won four in a row, including victories against the Red Wings (3-2) and Minnesota Wild (4-3 in overtime) at the 2023 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal. They were also 1-3-2 from Oct. 28 to Nov. 8 and blew a 3-1 lead in a 4-3 OT loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and lost 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

The Blackhawks (6-13-0) are 31st in the NHL. The Penguins had lost four of five (1-4-0).

"We've been finding ways to win but obviously not the case on the weekend," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "... There's positive things happening with our group. You just maybe have to look deeper to find them sometimes."

William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and set a team record with a 17-game season-opening point streak that ended against the Blackhawks. The 27-year-old forward could be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"Nothing has changed on our end," Treliving said. "Our desire and hope at the end of the day is we are going to get 'Willy' signed. There's a process you go through. Willy has had a tremendous start to the year, but I don't think this is just a hot start, I think he's a really good player.

"I stated from Day One here, our objective was to get Auston (Matthews) signed, and we got him signed (to a four-year contract Aug. 23 beginning with the 2024-25 season). Our objective is to get Willy signed and we are working at it. He's had a great start, great for him, great for us but that doesn't change in any way. We just continue to work away at it."