Maple Leafs feel 'the sky's the limit' for Matthews heading into playoffs

BOSTON -- There was little Auston Matthews did not accomplish this season.
Sixty-nine goals. One hundred and seven points. The Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal-scoring leader. A trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
But that’s not nearly enough for the 26-year-old center, who is set up to extend his remarkable regular season into the postseason when his Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round, opening at TD Garden on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, NESN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“The sky’s the limit. He’s shown that,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He’s playing well, feeling good. If anything, the fact that it’s a quick turnaround, right into the playoffs here, should benefit someone like Auston, who’s been (in) such a great groove and feeling good.
“Obviously, it’s a different time of the year and he’s going to be a focal point of the opposition no doubt, so it’ll be exciting to watch him play.”
Though Matthews didn’t quite get to 70 goals -- he was denied in the regular season finale at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, despite 12 shots on goal and 16 shot attempts -- he set a new NHL career and Toronto record for goals. He would have been the first player to reach 70 goals in the League in 31 years.
“He’s ready to go,” forward Max Domi said Friday. “He was lighting it up today. He’s such a big body, a big part of this team. He’s hungry as everyone. We’re a hungry group, so it’s going to be fun.”