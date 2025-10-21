Celebrini, Schaefer set for battle of most recent No. 1 picks when Sharks visit Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Seeing that he's on the opposite coast and they've had games on the same night three times, Macklin Celebrini admittedly hasn't seen a lot of Matthew Schaefer's explosive exploits in his first five NHL games.
But last year's No. 1 pick has seen enough of this year's No. 1 pick to know one thing for certain.
"It seems like he's doing just fine here," Celebrini said with a big smile after the San Jose Sharks practiced at Schaefer's new home, UBS Arena, on Monday.
Celebrini, the Sharks' 19-year-old center, will get the full Schaefer experience Tuesday when San Jose plays the New York Islanders and their 18-year-old rookie defenseman at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA).
It will be the first time the top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft plays against the No. 1 selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.
"Especially with how highly everyone is talking about Matthew and the impact he's been able to have on his team, what he's been able to do in a short amount of time, I mean, everyone sees it," Celebrini said. "He's a No. 1 pick so he gets a lot of attention. It'll be a challenge."
The top-pick storyline isn't the only one to follow Tuesday; the game will also be the first time the top two picks of the 2025 NHL Draft will play against each other.
Michael Misa, selected by Sharks minutes after the Islanders took Schaefer on June 27, will also be in San Jose's lineup against New York.
"I think it's a little competition on the inside," Misa said. "He went one, I went two, so it's a match I've been looking for and I'm excited for it."