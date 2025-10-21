Schaefer, Celebrini latest No. 1 draft picks to go head-to-head

Islanders defenseman will face Sharks forward for 1st time, among other memorable matchups

Schaefer Celebrini split
By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Matthew Schaefer has established many firsts during the opening month of his NHL career with the New York Islanders.

The 18-year-old defenseman, chosen No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft, not only is the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a season-opening point streak of at least five games (five points; one goal, four assists) to start his NHL career, but is the first defenseman chosen No. 1 to face four different No. 1 picks in as many games to begin it.

His NHL debut against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, a 4-3 loss on Oct. 9, followed a 4-2 loss to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Oct. 11 and a 4-2 win against Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 16.

He'll face a fifth when Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, and the San Jose Sharks (0-3-2) visit the Islanders (2-3-0) at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA).

"I'm not balancing anything right now with the way he’s playing," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said of Schaefer, who leads the team in average ice time (22:01). "He forced me to play him -- he forced us to play him, so we're going to give it to him."

Let's not forget, Schaefer played just 17 games for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League last season, missing time with mononucleosis and later a broken clavicle sustained while representing Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Yet, he's had the look, poise and explosiveness of a veteran at a position that many times can be so unforgiving.

"Pretty crazy to see a kid at his age, not having played much last year, to go No. 1 and step in and look as comfortable as he does now," Jonathan Toews said of Schaefer after the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Islanders 5-2 on Oct. 13.

Celebrini leads the Sharks with five points (one goal, four assists) in five games. He was tied for second with Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov among rookies in points (63; 25 goals, 38 assists) and first in points per game (0.90) last season, when he finished third in the voting for the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year (won by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson).

Here are five other memorable first-time matchups between No. 1 draft picks (listed chronologically):

Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin -- Nov. 22, 2005

The Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry has been one of the NHL's best for more than two decades since they each entered the League in 2005. This season marks their 21st of playing against each other.

The first took place before 16,978 fans at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh in a much anticipated matchup, particularly after the 2004-05 season was cancelled because of a lockout. Ovechkin was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft and Crosby went No. 1 in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Ovechkin had an assist and four shots on goal in 25:17 of ice time. Crosby had a goal, assist and four shots on goal playing 19:16 of a 5-4 Penguins win.

"It's special," Crosby told NHL.com. "It's something that when you come into the League, you hope it can be something that lasts a long time."

Ovechkin won the 2006 Calder Trophy voted as the top rookie in the NHL after he tied Ilya Kovalchuk of the Atlanta Thrashers for third in the League and was first among rookies with 52 goals, and his 106 points were third in the League and first among first-year players. Crosby was second after finishing second among rookies with 39 goals and 102 points and leading them with 63 assists.

Retro Recap: Crosby vs. Ovechkin rivalry beings

Marc-Andre Fleury vs. Rick DiPietro -- Feb. 4, 2006

In a rare occurrence, two goalies chosen No. 1 in their respective NHL Drafts went head-to-head for the first time at Mellon Arena in a memorable Saturday matinee.

Rick DiPietro, chosen No. 1 by the Islanders in 2000, made 40 saves, including 20 in the third period and overtime, and then stopped shootout attempts by Mark Recchi and Michel Ouellet to give New York a 5-4 victory.

Marc-Andre Fleury, selected No. 1 by the Penguins in 2003, made 25 saves in regulation and four in OT, but allowed shootout goals to Miroslav Satan and Trent Hunter. Fleury, who announced his retirement after the 2024-25 season, finished his NHL career with 575 wins and 76 shutouts in 1,051 games. He won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins (2009, 2016, 2017).

Patrick Kane vs. Steven Stamkos -- Feb. 17, 2009

In one of the most entertaining games between No. 1 picks, Kane, chosen No. 1 by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, and Stamkos, the No. 1 selection by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2008 NHL Draft, were each determined to get the best of the other in this inaugural matchup at St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa, Florida.

Stamkos scored his first NHL hat trick on three shots in 15:24 of ice time. Kane had a goal, two assists and seven shots on goal in 19:03 of Chicago's 5-3 victory.

Stamkos gave Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead with a natural hat trick spanning the first and second period. Kane assisted on a power-play goal by Jonathan Toews at 19:12 of the second and then scored at 1:46 of the third to tie the game 3-3.

Jack Hughes vs. Alexis Lafreniere -- Jan. 19, 2021

For Jack Hughes, the No. 1 pick by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft, it was a breaking out of sorts at Madison Square Garden in New York. Hughes had his first two-goal game in the NHL and added an assist to help the Devils to a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers.

It was the first game between 19-year-old forwards Hughes and Alexis Lafreniere, chosen No. 1 by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft. Hughes also had two shots on goal, and two takeaways in 15:22 of ice time. Lafreniere had one shot on goal and two hits in 14:14.

Connor Bedard vs. Sidney Crosby -- Oct. 10, 2023

Connor Bedard had an assist in his NHL debut to help the Blackhawks rally from down two goals to defeat the Penguins 4-2 at PPG Paints Arena.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft led Chicago with five shots on goal in 21:29 of ice time and got his first point with a secondary assist on Ryan Donato's goal at 15:37 of the second period in the season opener for each team. At the time, Bedard (18 years, 85 days) was the fifth-youngest active player to have a point in his NHL debut, behind Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (18 years, 31 days on Oct. 3, 2013), Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (18 years, 31 days on Oct. 2, 2013), Crosby (18 years, 59 days on Oct. 5, 2005) and Oilers forward Evander Kane (18 years, 62 days on Oct. 3, 2009).

Bedard won the 2024 Calder Trophy after leading first-year players in goals (22) and points (61) despite missing 14 games with a broken jaw. He had 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in his final 29 games.

Crosby certainly didn't let Bedard get the best of him, scoring a goal with four shots on goal in 18:28 of ice time. He also finished 6-for-7 on face-offs against Bedard.

The 2023-24 season marked the 18th together for Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, making them the longest-tenured trio of teammates in the history of major North American professional sports. They broke a tie with Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada, who were teammates with the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball for 17 seasons from 1995 to 2011.

The sights and sounds of Crosby vs. Bedard

