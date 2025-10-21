Schaefer, Celebrini latest No. 1 draft picks to go head-to-head

Matthew Schaefer has established many firsts during the opening month of his NHL career with the New York Islanders.

The 18-year-old defenseman, chosen No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft, not only is the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a season-opening point streak of at least five games (five points; one goal, four assists) to start his NHL career, but is the first defenseman chosen No. 1 to face four different No. 1 picks in as many games to begin it.

His NHL debut against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, a 4-3 loss on Oct. 9, followed a 4-2 loss to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Oct. 11 and a 4-2 win against Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 16.

He'll face a fifth when Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, and the San Jose Sharks (0-3-2) visit the Islanders (2-3-0) at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA).

"I'm not balancing anything right now with the way he’s playing," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said of Schaefer, who leads the team in average ice time (22:01). "He forced me to play him -- he forced us to play him, so we're going to give it to him."

Let's not forget, Schaefer played just 17 games for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League last season, missing time with mononucleosis and later a broken clavicle sustained while representing Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Yet, he's had the look, poise and explosiveness of a veteran at a position that many times can be so unforgiving.

"Pretty crazy to see a kid at his age, not having played much last year, to go No. 1 and step in and look as comfortable as he does now," Jonathan Toews said of Schaefer after the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Islanders 5-2 on Oct. 13.

Celebrini leads the Sharks with five points (one goal, four assists) in five games. He was tied for second with Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov among rookies in points (63; 25 goals, 38 assists) and first in points per game (0.90) last season, when he finished third in the voting for the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year (won by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson).

Here are five other memorable first-time matchups between No. 1 draft picks (listed chronologically):

The Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry has been one of the NHL's best for more than two decades since they each entered the League in 2005. This season marks their 21st of playing against each other.

The first took place before 16,978 fans at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh in a much anticipated matchup, particularly after the 2004-05 season was cancelled because of a lockout. Ovechkin was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft and Crosby went No. 1 in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Ovechkin had an assist and four shots on goal in 25:17 of ice time. Crosby had a goal, assist and four shots on goal playing 19:16 of a 5-4 Penguins win.

"It's special," Crosby told NHL.com. "It's something that when you come into the League, you hope it can be something that lasts a long time."

Ovechkin won the 2006 Calder Trophy voted as the top rookie in the NHL after he tied Ilya Kovalchuk of the Atlanta Thrashers for third in the League and was first among rookies with 52 goals, and his 106 points were third in the League and first among first-year players. Crosby was second after finishing second among rookies with 39 goals and 102 points and leading them with 63 assists.