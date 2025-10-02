Luke Hughes happy 'to be back to work' with Devils after signing 7-year contract

NEWARK, N.J. -- Luke Hughes had his mind set on securing a long-term contract with the New Jersey Devils, to remain in the place he already considers his home away from home.

The 22-year-old defenseman was happy to prove his allegiance on Wednesday when he signed a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value).

"I love New Jersey; my brother (center Jack Hughes) loves New Jersey," Luke Hughes said after joining the Devils for practice at Prudential Center on Thursday. "It's a second home and obviously we love what the organization is doing and where we're going.

"Hopefully I play here the rest of my career. It's a great place to play. I love the fans and [I] have a great relationship with [general manager Tom Fitzgerald]."

Hughes was certainly a welcome site at training camp.

"It was a mutual fit, and he's really excited to be a part of this group for a long time," Jack Hughes said. "I think he's really excited with the deal he got and most excited about joining the boys, being a part of the group and getting ready for the season."

Luke Hughes, who was a restricted free agent, had 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Devils last season. He was limited to one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 20. New Jersey lost the best-of-7 series in five games, and Hughes had shoulder surgery 10 days after the injury.

The No. 4 pick by the Devils at the 2021 NHL Draft, he has 93 points (17 goals, 76 assists) in 155 regular-season games, and two assists in four playoff games.

"It's a bit of a unique situation where not only did he miss camp, but he's also coming off major shoulder surgery since he last played, so we want to make sure we give him the appropriate time to be feeling good. But he looks good," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He's been through all the medicals and testing, all the things that guys would normally go through at the beginning of camp and he's cleared. It's just a matter of just giving him the appropriate skate."