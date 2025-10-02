Luke Hughes happy 'to be back to work' with Devils after signing 7-year contract

Defenseman joins team after missing start of training camp, expects to play season opener Oct. 9

LHughes_vsCAR

© Andrew Maclean/NHLI

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Luke Hughes had his mind set on securing a long-term contract with the New Jersey Devils, to remain in the place he already considers his home away from home.

The 22-year-old defenseman was happy to prove his allegiance on Wednesday when he signed a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value).

"I love New Jersey; my brother (center Jack Hughes) loves New Jersey," Luke Hughes said after joining the Devils for practice at Prudential Center on Thursday. "It's a second home and obviously we love what the organization is doing and where we're going.

"Hopefully I play here the rest of my career. It's a great place to play. I love the fans and [I] have a great relationship with [general manager Tom Fitzgerald]."

Hughes was certainly a welcome site at training camp.

"It was a mutual fit, and he's really excited to be a part of this group for a long time," Jack Hughes said. "I think he's really excited with the deal he got and most excited about joining the boys, being a part of the group and getting ready for the season."

Luke Hughes, who was a restricted free agent, had 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Devils last season. He was limited to one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 20. New Jersey lost the best-of-7 series in five games, and Hughes had shoulder surgery 10 days after the injury.

The No. 4 pick by the Devils at the 2021 NHL Draft, he has 93 points (17 goals, 76 assists) in 155 regular-season games, and two assists in four playoff games.

"It's a bit of a unique situation where not only did he miss camp, but he's also coming off major shoulder surgery since he last played, so we want to make sure we give him the appropriate time to be feeling good. But he looks good," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He's been through all the medicals and testing, all the things that guys would normally go through at the beginning of camp and he's cleared. It's just a matter of just giving him the appropriate skate."

MIN@NJD: Hughes blasts in opening goal

The Devils now have defensemen Luke Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce, Brenden Dillon, Johnathan Kovacevic, Jonas Siegenthaler and Seamus Casey each under contract through at least the 2026-27 season. Simon Nemec, who is expected to replace Kovacevic (knee) to begin this season, can become a restricted free agent on July 1, 2026.

"The expectations [for this team] are playoffs and trying to go as deep as we can," Hughes said. "Obviously it starts Day 1 for the team, but today's Day 1 for me and it was just great to get out there and see the guys and just play some hockey again."

Keefe said he expects Hughes to be ready to play in New Jersey's season opener on Oct. 9 at Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Luke does too.

"My body feels great, and my shoulders are strong," he said. "I've been skating five days a week, bag skating, and I just got to acclimate myself to the team and to playing real hockey. I don't think it should be long. It's just good to be back to work."

Jack Hughes said, "With conditioning and cardio I'd say he's in probably really good shape, but now he's just got to get feeling good when guys are on his back and stuff and he's got pressure coming to him. I think he's got a week or so to do that, so I'm sure for Game 1 he'll be really ready to go."

Jack Hughes, the No. 1 pick by the Devils at the 2019 NHL Draft, is entering the fourth season of an eight-year, $64 million contract ($8 million AAV) the 24-year-old signed on Nov. 30, 2021. Defenseman Quinn Hughes, the eldest of the Hughes brothers (turns 26 on Oct. 14), has two seasons remaining on a six-year, $47.1 million contract ($7.85 million AAV) he signed with the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 3, 2021.

Luke was asked about the recent speculation of the three Hughes brothers playing together at some point in the future.

"Of course ... I think the three of us would all love to play together someday, but whether it'll happen or not, who knows?" he said. "I know Quinn loves Vancouver and he's the captain there. We love being here.

“You never know, so never say never."

