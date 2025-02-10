Eriksson retires from NHL after 16 seasons

Loui Eriksson retired from the NHL on Monday after 16 seasons.

The 39-year-old forward had 613 points (253 goals, 360 assists) in 1,050 games with the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes. He also had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 44 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Eriksson last played in the NHL during the 2021-22 season, when he had 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 73 games for the Coyotes.

"It's time," Eriksson said in a post by CAA Hockey on Instagram. "After a year and a half of reflection, it's time to officially retire. Hockey has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I've had the highest of highs and lowest of lows, but at the end of the day, I'm so thankful for the memories that I'm bringing as I walk away from the game of hockey."

Selected by Dallas in the second round (No. 33) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Eriksson made an immediate impact, scoring in his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 4, 2006.

The best stretch of his career came from 2008-12, when he had 278 points (118 goals, 160 assists) in 325 games for the Stars, which ranked 21st in the League. During that span, he was also selected to play in the NHL All-Star Game in 2011, when he finished with a career-high 73 points (27 goals, 46 assists) in 79 games.

Eriksson was traded to Boston on July 4, 2013, as part of the deal that brought Tyler Seguin to Dallas.

"A special thank you to the Dallas Stars organization for helping me as a young man transition into the life of an athlete in the states, for believing in me and giving me a chance to play in the NHL and making my dreams come true," Eriksson said. "The city of Dallas and the friends I crossed paths with through the years will forever have a special place in my heart."