Scheifele scores twice for Jets, who defeat Kings for 1st win

Alex Iafallo scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets (1-1-0). Gabriel Vilardi had two assists.

"We weren't happy with the last game (5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday)," Scheifele said. "We know L.A. is a tough team. They make it a hard day all around. We knew we had to come out strong and we were happy with the way we started. We kind of had a little lull, but kudos to the boys for sticking with it."

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Mikey Anderson scored for the Kings (1-2-0). Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves.

"They're really good team," Kempe said. "Their power play is one of the best in the league; they were last year. Other than that, they're tight games as they always (are) against Winnipeg. They're a good team, they play fast. They have some really highly dangerous guys up front and on the back end, and like I said, I think it came down to really small details today. And it usually does. Obviously not in our favor today."

Iafallo gave the Jets a 1-0 Jets at 4:48 of the first period with a power-play goal when Kyle Connor found him alone in the low slot and he lifted the puck over Kuemper's blocker.

"We could have even had more looks; it easily could have been a 3-0 game early," Scheifele said. "Kuemper made some really big saves. That looked a lot better, especially against a good killing team and some good players over there, a good goalie. We just need to keep that up."