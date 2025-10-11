Scheifele scores twice for Jets, who defeat Kings for 1st win

Breaks tie in 3rd period; Kempe gets 2 points for Los Angeles

LAK at WPG | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

After tying the game late in the second period, Scheifele scored the go-ahead goal at 11:47 of the third, redirecting a point shot by Josh Morrissey to make it 3-2.

"He's our leader," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. "He's one of our leaders and he's having to do a little bit more with [Jets captain Adam Lowry] being out, with the leadership in our room. His play on the ice has been really good. He's certainly driving some offense there… it comes down to a moment, and [Scheifele's] tip was that moment."

LAK@WPG: Scheifele reirects a shot into the back of the cage to grab the lead

Alex Iafallo scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets (1-1-0). Gabriel Vilardi had two assists.

"We weren't happy with the last game (5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday)," Scheifele said. "We know L.A. is a tough team. They make it a hard day all around. We knew we had to come out strong and we were happy with the way we started. We kind of had a little lull, but kudos to the boys for sticking with it."

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Mikey Anderson scored for the Kings (1-2-0). Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves.

"They're really good team," Kempe said. "Their power play is one of the best in the league; they were last year. Other than that, they're tight games as they always (are) against Winnipeg. They're a good team, they play fast. They have some really highly dangerous guys up front and on the back end, and like I said, I think it came down to really small details today. And it usually does. Obviously not in our favor today."

Iafallo gave the Jets a 1-0 Jets at 4:48 of the first period with a power-play goal when Kyle Connor found him alone in the low slot and he lifted the puck over Kuemper's blocker.

"We could have even had more looks; it easily could have been a 3-0 game early," Scheifele said. "Kuemper made some really big saves. That looked a lot better, especially against a good killing team and some good players over there, a good goalie. We just need to keep that up."

LAK@WPG: Iafallo lifts in a PPG from the hash marks

Anderson's point shot through traffic beat a screened Hellebuyck to tie it 1-1 50 seconds into the second period.

"They're a big, heavy team and we knew that," Arniel said of the Kings. "We were real good in the first, they were a lot better in the second. The third period was one of our best periods, where it was really a lot of commitment to playing how we need to play all the time.

Kempe made it 2-1 at 9:12, converting in front on a quick passing play from Andrei Kuzmenko and Anze Kopitar.

"The second period I thought we took a step in the right direction," Kempe said. "I thought we were the better team in the second period. In the third period, a little back-and-forth. We still did some good things but overall, I think a pretty even game. It usually is how it goes in here (Winnipeg). A one-goal difference is always tough. … This one stings, for sure."

Scheifele tied it 2-2 at 18:57 after a turnover. Morgan Barron stole the puck from Quinton Byfield inside the Jets zone to create an odd-man rush, and Scheifele's attempt on a net drive redirected off Anderson and past Kuemper.

LAK@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

"[Barron] was in a good spot, kind of forcing that guy in the middle to be in a tough spot," Scheifele said. "Obviously, we kind of got a lucky bounce. Good play by 'Bear' there. I was the lucky one to get lucky."

NOTES: Scheifele's 60th career game-winning goal tied Connor for the most in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history. … Kempe scored his 195th goal, moving past Jeff Carter and Mike Murphy for sole possession of the 10th in Kings history. … The Kings were the only team the Jets did not defeat last season (0-2-1). …Winnipeg defenseman Haydn Fleury blocked a shot late in the second period and did not return. "He's pretty sore," Arniel said. "It caught him on the side of the knee cap. He'll wake up [Sunday] and we'll see how he is."

