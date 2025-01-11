WINNIPEG -- Adrian Kempe scored 1:14 into overtime, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Friday.
Kempe lifts Kings past Jets in OT for 5th victory in row
Forward scores in 4th straight game, has assist; Winnipeg 1-2-2 in past 5
Kempe, who also had an assist, scored for the fourth game in a row. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 with Anze Kopitar and snapped a high wrist shot from the left face-off circle to the far side.
Alex Turcotte also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves for the Kings (24-10-5), who have won five straight.
Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (28-12-3), who have lost four of five (1-2-2). Eric Comrie made 21 saves.
Jordan Spence appeared to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead 4:01 into the first period, but the goal was overturned after the Jets challenged for offside.
Turcotte made it 1-0 for the Kings at 4:39 of the second period. Kempe threw the puck toward the net from the point, and Turcotte tipped it from the left hash marks.
Scheifele tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:22 of the third period. He scored with a wrist shot from the left circle off Gabriel Vilardi’s pass across the slot.