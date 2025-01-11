Kempe lifts Kings past Jets in OT for 5th victory in row

Kempe, who also had an assist, scored for the fourth game in a row. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 with Anze Kopitar and snapped a high wrist shot from the left face-off circle to the far side.

Alex Turcotte also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves for the Kings (24-10-5), who have won five straight.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (28-12-3), who have lost four of five (1-2-2). Eric Comrie made 21 saves.

Jordan Spence appeared to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead 4:01 into the first period, but the goal was overturned after the Jets challenged for offside.

Turcotte made it 1-0 for the Kings at 4:39 of the second period. Kempe threw the puck toward the net from the point, and Turcotte tipped it from the left hash marks.

Scheifele tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:22 of the third period. He scored with a wrist shot from the left circle off Gabriel Vilardi’s pass across the slot.