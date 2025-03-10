Kings hold off Golden Knights despite Hertl's hat trick

Kopitar has goal, assist for Los Angeles, which wins 2nd of back-to-back

LAK@VGK: Kopitar tips a shot into the cage to start the scoring

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- The Los Angeles Kings scored the first three goals of the game and hung on for a 6-5 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, Brandt Clarke, and Warren Foegele each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (33-20-9), who won both ends of a back-to-back after defeating the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime on Saturday. David Rittich made 27 saves

Tomas Hertl scored a hat trick, and Adin Hill made 29 saves for the Golden Knights (38-19-6), who had won four in a row.

Kopitar gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 11:22 of the first period when he tipped in a Joel Edmunson point shot past Hill. Clarke made it 2-0 at 18:29, scoring with a backhand around Hill’s right leg.

Quinton Byfield pushed it to 3-0 at 1:56 of the second period, tipping in a Kevin Fiala shot on the rush.

Nicolas Roy cut it to 3-1 at 5:00 when his backhand trickled through Rittich’s five-hole.

Hertl scored at 9:47 to make it 3-2, beating Rittich blocker side.

Foegele roofed a shot on the rush to extend the Kings’ lead to 4-2 at 11:51.

Trevor Moore roofed a wrist shot at 4:02 of the third period, making it 5-2.

Hertl scored his second of the game with a one-timer from the low slot on the power play at 8:28 to make it 5-3.

Kempe scored on the power play at 10:57 to put the Kings ahead 6-3.

Brandon Saad scored at 11:33 to pull Vegas within 6-4. Hertl completed his hat trick at 17:48 while Vegas had the goalie pulled for the extra attacker for the 6-5 final.

