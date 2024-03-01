Doughty, Fiala each has 3 points, Kings ease past Canucks 

Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore each had a goal and an assist, Quinton Byfield had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 22 saves for the Kings (30-19-10), who had lost consecutive games.

Brock Boeser scored his fourth goal in the past three games, and Thatcher Demko made 15 saves for the Canucks (38-17-7), who have one win in their past seven games (1-5-1).

Doughty put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 13:19 of the first period with a one-timer from above the right circle after a drop pass from Fiala.

Kopitar made it 2-0 at 5:14 of the second period when his one-timer from the left circle beat Demko over his far shoulder.

Boeser cut it to 2-1 at 2:55 of the third period with a snap shot from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from J.T. Miller on the power play.

Fiala pushed it to 3-1 at 4:27 with a power-play goal. He skated across the blue line, passed it to Kopitar at the left point, went to the net and put in a seam pass from Kopitar at the right post.

Brandt Clarke scored his second NHL goal to make it 4-1 at 12:31, taking a pass from Byfield on the rush, shifting the puck from forehand to backhand and stuffing it around Demko’s outstretched pad.

Moore took a lead pass from Fiala and scored on a breakaway for the 5-1 final at 15:38.