Kings at Canucks

KINGS (37-22-11) at CANUCKS (45-18-8)
9 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Viktor Arvidsson -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Sam Lafferty
Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Ian Cole
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... The Kings are expected to use a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game after their 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Lindholm missed practice Sunday because of maintenance and his availability for the game is unknown. If he can't play, Blueger likely would move into the third-line center spot with Suter going to the fourth line and Di Giuseppe, a forward, playing in Suter's spot on the second line. … Cole will play after being scratched the past two games, replacing Juulsen, a defenseman. … Joshua, who has been out since Feb. 13, skated for the first time in a non-contact jersey Sunday and the forward is close to returning.