Kings at Canucks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (37-22-11) at CANUCKS (45-18-8)

9 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Viktor Arvidsson -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Ian Cole

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... The Kings are expected to use a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game after their 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Lindholm missed practice Sunday because of maintenance and his availability for the game is unknown. If he can't play, Blueger likely would move into the third-line center spot with Suter going to the fourth line and Di Giuseppe, a forward, playing in Suter's spot on the second line. … Cole will play after being scratched the past two games, replacing Juulsen, a defenseman. … Joshua, who has been out since Feb. 13, skated for the first time in a non-contact jersey Sunday and the forward is close to returning.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Doan could make NHL debut with Coyotes on Tuesday

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 25

NHL Buzz: Barkov, Ekblad close to returning for Panthers

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canucks can become 1st to clinch berth

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 25

Canadiens score 4 in 1st, hand Kraken 8th straight loss

Thompson has goal, assist for Sabres in win against Flames

Cirelli, Lightning top Ducks in OT, extend point streak to 7

Seguin, Duchene each has 3 points, Stars edge Coyotes for 4th straight win

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

11 games to be nationally televised this week

Color of Hockey: Bellemare rode character, work ethic approaching 700th NHL game

Andersen makes 32 saves, Hurricanes hold off Maple Leafs

Hyman scores 50th of season for Oilers in loss to Senators

Reinhart scores 50th of season, Panthers top Flyers to end 4-game skid

Kahkonen makes 36 saves, Devils shut out Islanders