Kings at Canucks

KINGS (37-22-11) at CANUCKS (45-18-8)

9 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Viktor Arvidsson -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Ian Cole

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... The Kings are expected to use a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game after their 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Lindholm missed practice Sunday because of maintenance and his availability for the game is unknown. If he can't play, Blueger likely would move into the third-line center spot with Suter going to the fourth line and Di Giuseppe, a forward, playing in Suter's spot on the second line. … Cole will play after being scratched the past two games, replacing Juulsen, a defenseman. … Joshua, who has been out since Feb. 13, skated for the first time in a non-contact jersey Sunday and the forward is close to returning.