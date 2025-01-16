Kings at Canucks projected lineups

KINGS (24-12-5) at CANUCKS (19-14-10)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas

Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)

Status report

Laferriere was injured in a 1-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday; there has so far been no update on the forward's timeline to return. ... The Kings sent Helenius to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Tuesday to play one game, then recalled him Wednesday. … The Canucks made changes to all four lines following a 6-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, including Lekkerimaki moving from the fourth to the first line in Boeser’s spot. … Juulsen will be a game-time decision; the defenseman did not take part in Vancouver's morning skate Thursday because he “tweaked something,” coach Rick Tocchet said. ... Desharnais, who has been scratched the past two games, would likely come out if Juulsen plays.