Kings at Canucks projected lineups

KINGS (24-12-5) at CANUCKS (19-14-10)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas
Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Max Sasson, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)
Status report
Laferriere was injured in a 1-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday; there has so far been no update on the forward's timeline to return. ... The Kings sent Helenius to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Tuesday to play one game, then recalled him Wednesday. … The Canucks made changes to all four lines following a 6-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, including Lekkerimaki moving from the fourth to the first line in Boeser’s spot. … Juulsen will be a game-time decision; the defenseman did not take part in Vancouver's morning skate Thursday because he “tweaked something,” coach Rick Tocchet said. ... Desharnais, who has been scratched the past two games, would likely come out if Juulsen plays.