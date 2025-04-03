Kings at Utah projected lineups

KINGS (42-23-9) at UTAH (34-29-12)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Olli Maatta -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Liam O’Brien (lower body)
Status report
The Kings, who held an optional morning skate, are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Maatta will return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.