Kings at Utah projected lineups

KINGS (42-23-9) at UTAH (34-29-12)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Olli Maatta -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Liam O’Brien (lower body)

Status report

The Kings, who held an optional morning skate, are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Maatta will return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.