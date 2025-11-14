Byfield scores in OT to lift Kings past Maple Leafs

Warren Foegele, Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere scored and Darcy Kuemper made 12 saves for the Kings (9-5-4), who have won three in a row and four of their past five.

“I liked how we played,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “I know we were trailing but what was important for us was we didn’t get frustrated and start chasing it and giving them chances to go the other way. We just kept throwing it at the net and eventually we got one.

John Tavares scored twice and Bobby McMann scored for the Maple Leafs (8-8-2), who are 0-3-1 in their past four. Dennis Hildeby, who appeared in his fourth straight game since being recalled on Saturday, made 33 saves.

“Dennis was our best player no doubt,” Tavares said. “Just stood tall, was real calm, trusted his game. Obviously with his size, he covers a lot of net. He was tremendous.”

Toronto was without captain Auston Matthews, who is out a week with a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. They are 45-24-3 all time without Matthews in the lineup since he entered the League in 2016-17.

Laferriere tied it 3-3 at 13:10 of the third period when he deflected a point shot from Brandt Clarke in the slot.

“Just being connected in the offensive zone is something we’ve been preaching a lot and I think those two goals (the second and third goals) specifically it really showed,” Laferriere said. “We were getting pucks to the net and being able to win those puck battles back and kind of just keep going at them. If one guy is not doing their job out there then we are not going to hem them in like that. It took all five guys and those goals were just unbelievable connected hockey.”