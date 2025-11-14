Foegele, Byfield wear old junior hockey jerseys before game in Toronto

Kings forwards give nod to their hometown during arrivals

Kings Toronto arrival jerseys

© Los Angeles Kings

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Warren Foegele and Quinton Byfield brought back “Throwback Thursday” with their arrival outfits in Toronto.

The Los Angeles Kings forwards sported their old junior hockey jerseys in honor of playing in their hometown before the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Foegele wore his St. Andrew’s Hockey sweater where he played from 2011-2014. The prep school is located in Aurora, Ontario, about 34 miles (55 km) from Toronto.

Byfield rocked his York-Simcoe Express jersey who he played for as a teenager from 2016-2018. The team is also located in the Aurora area.

The outfits proved to be good luck for both players as they each scored in their hometown. Foegele put the Kings on the board with a second period goal. Byfield sealed the victory for the team scoring the overtime winner.

During an intermission interview with Sportsnet, Foegele said he wanted to wear his St. Andrew’s jersey because the program meant a lot to him and was the reason he made it to the NHL. When he revealed his plans to Byfield, the young forward decided to join him and sport his own juniors jersey.

“I think any time you come back to your hometown [it’s special],” Foegele said in the Sportsnet interview. “We grew up watching ‘Hockey Night in Canada.’ This is the first hockey game [Maple Leafs] I ever watched live in this arena [Scotiabank]. I think for all the Ontario boys everyone looks forward to this game.”

