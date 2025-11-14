Foegele, Byfield wear old junior hockey jerseys before game in Toronto

Warren Foegele and Quinton Byfield brought back “Throwback Thursday” with their arrival outfits in Toronto.

The Los Angeles Kings forwards sported their old junior hockey jerseys in honor of playing in their hometown before the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Foegele wore his St. Andrew’s Hockey sweater where he played from 2011-2014. The prep school is located in Aurora, Ontario, about 34 miles (55 km) from Toronto.

Byfield rocked his York-Simcoe Express jersey who he played for as a teenager from 2016-2018. The team is also located in the Aurora area.