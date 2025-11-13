Kings at Maple Leafs projected lineups

KINGS (8-5-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli
Sammy Blais -- Steven Lorentz -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Dennis Hildeby
Artur Akhtyamov
Scratched: Philippe Myers
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body)
Status report
Kuzmenko, a forward who was benched in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, will be a healthy scratch and replaced by Malott. ... Matthews will be out a week, coach Craig Berube said, but added the center could potentially return sooner. ... Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Hildeby; Stolarz, a goalie, is day to day. ... Laughton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday.