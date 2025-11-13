Kings at Maple Leafs projected lineups

KINGS (8-5-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; SNO, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli

Sammy Blais -- Steven Lorentz -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Dennis Hildeby

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body)

Status report

Kuzmenko, a forward who was benched in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, will be a healthy scratch and replaced by Malott. ... Matthews will be out a week, coach Craig Berube said, but added the center could potentially return sooner. ... Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Hildeby; Stolarz, a goalie, is day to day. ... Laughton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday.