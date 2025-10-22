Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

With Pavel Buchnevich in the box for hooking for a 4-on-3 power play, Kempe's one-timer from the right circle beat Jordan Binnington on the short side.

Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings (2-3-1), who were 0-2-2 in their previous four games. Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves in his return from missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-3-0), who had won three of four. Binnington made 26 saves.

Laferriere put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 1:47 of the second period after Faulk turned the puck over trying to exit his zone. Kempe fed Laferriere, and the forward went to the backhand for a high shot over Binnington.

Faulk's power-play goal at 2:18 of the third period tied it 1-1. Robert Thomas found the defenseman coming down the slot, and his wrist shot from just inside of the right circle beat Kuemper on the short side.

Corey Perry, who signed a one-year contract with Los Angeles on July 1, had one shot on goal in 14:41 in his Kings debut. The 40-year-old forward injured his knee prior to training camp and had surgery on Sept. 13.