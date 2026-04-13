Kings at Kraken projected lineups

KINGS (34-26-19) at KRAKEN (34-34-11)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Mathieu Joseph -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Jeff Malott (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jaden Schwartz

Berkly Catton -- Frederick Gaudreau-- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Nikke Kokko

Victor Ostman

Scratched: Ryan Lindgren, Ben Meyers, Eeli Tolvanen

Injured: Shane Wright (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Joey Daccord (lower body), Matt Murray (personal), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Forsberg is expected to start; he was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday. … Wright, a forward, wore a regular jersey at the Kraken’s morning skate but will not play. … McCann, a forward, will miss Seattle’s last three games.