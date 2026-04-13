Kings at Kraken projected lineups

KINGS (34-26-19) at KRAKEN (34-34-11)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Mathieu Joseph -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Jeff Malott (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jaden Schwartz
Berkly Catton -- Frederick Gaudreau-- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Nikke Kokko
Victor Ostman
Scratched: Ryan Lindgren, Ben Meyers, Eeli Tolvanen
Injured: Shane Wright (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Joey Daccord (lower body), Matt Murray (personal), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Forsberg is expected to start; he was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday. … Wright, a forward, wore a regular jersey at the Kraken’s morning skate but will not play. … McCann, a forward, will miss Seattle’s last three games.