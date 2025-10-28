Kings at Sharks projected lineups

KINGS (4-3-3) at SHARKS (2-5-2)

11 p.m. ET; ESPN

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- William Eklund

Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Jeff Skinner

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vicent Iorio, Patrick Giles

Injured: Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body)

Status report

Foegele was injured in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday and will miss his second straight game. Kings coach Jim Hiller said the forward will "miss some time". Malott could enter the lineup for Foegele. ... Klingberg is expected to return to the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Iorio, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. ... Skinner will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 6-5 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Giles, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but won't play. Leddy, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. … Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but won't play. ... Gaudette, a forward who left the game in the second period against the Wild, will be out a while, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

