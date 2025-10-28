Kings at Sharks projected lineups

KINGS (4-3-3) at SHARKS (2-5-2)
11 p.m. ET; ESPN
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- William Eklund
Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Jeff Skinner
Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vicent Iorio, Patrick Giles
Injured: Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body)
Status report
Foegele was injured in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday and will miss his second straight game. Kings coach Jim Hiller said the forward will "miss some time". Malott could enter the lineup for Foegele. ... Klingberg is expected to return to the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Iorio, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. ... Skinner will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 6-5 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Giles, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but won't play. Leddy, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. … Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but won't play. ... Gaudette, a forward who left the game in the second period against the Wild, will be out a while, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.