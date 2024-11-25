Kings at Sharks projected lineups

KINGS (11-7-3) at SHARKS (6-12-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Erik Portillo
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Ty Dellandrea -- Nico Sturm -- Carl Grundstrom
Cody Ceci -- Jake Walman
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Givani Smith, Klim Kostin, Jack Thompson
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
The Kings recalled Portillo and sent goalie Pheonix Copley to Ontario of the American Hockey League. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate, and coach Ryan Warsofsky said “a few” players were game-time decisions. ... Sturm could return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Vlasic, a defenseman, will travel on San Jose’s six-game road trip that begins Saturday at the Seattle Kraken. He has yet to play this season.