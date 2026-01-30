Kings at Flyers projected lineups

KINGS (22-17-13) at FLYERS (24-20-9)

12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSP, SN1

Kings projected lineup

Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Kevin Fiala -- Joel Armia -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Kenny Connors -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Trevor Zegras -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Garnett Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Lane Pederson, Emil Andrae, Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Status report

The Kings did not practice Friday following a 4-1 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Connors, a forward, could make his NHL debut Saturday or at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. … The Flyers did not practice Friday following a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. … The status of Ersson is uncertain; the goalie left after the second period at Boston because of a lower-body injury.