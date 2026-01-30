Kings at Flyers projected lineups

KINGS (22-17-13) at FLYERS (24-20-9)
12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSP, SN1
Kings projected lineup
Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele
Kevin Fiala -- Joel Armia -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Kenny Connors -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Trevor Zegras -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Garnett Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Lane Pederson, Emil Andrae, Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Status report
The Kings did not practice Friday following a 4-1 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Connors, a forward, could make his NHL debut Saturday or at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. … The Flyers did not practice Friday following a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. … The status of Ersson is uncertain; the goalie left after the second period at Boston because of a lower-body injury.