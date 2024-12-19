Kings at Flyers projected lineups

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Samuel Helenius -- Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Farabee

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Ryan Poehling -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Aleksei Kolosov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

The Kings likely will use the same lineup from their 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... Kuemper is expected to start for the third straight game. ... The Flyers did not have a morning skate after after losing 6-4 at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Kolosov is expected to start after Ersson made 18 saves against the Red Wings.