Kings at Flyers projected lineups
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Samuel Helenius -- Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Farabee
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Ryan Poehling -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
The Kings likely will use the same lineup from their 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... Kuemper is expected to start for the third straight game. ... The Flyers did not have a morning skate after after losing 6-4 at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Kolosov is expected to start after Ersson made 18 saves against the Red Wings.