Norris scores in overtime to give Senators win against Kings

Norris, who had two goals and an assist, beat Darcy Kuemper between his pads with a snap shot from the slot.

Zack MacEwen scored twice, Drake Batherson had a gaol and two assists and Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot each had a goal and an assist for the Senators (2-1-0), who were without starting goaltender Linus Ullmark because of an undisclosed injury.

Ottawa goalie Mads Sogaard made 12 saves on 16 shots in relief of Anton Forsberg, who allowed three goals on nine shots before leaving the game midway through the second period.

Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala each scored twice for the Kings (1-0-2), and Brandt Clarke and Anze Kopitar each had three assists. Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves.

The Senators were 4-for-6 on the power play and the Kings were 3-for-5.

Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub left at 6:30 of the first period and did not return after taking a hit from Los Angeles forward Tanner Jeannot.

Fiala one-timed a pass from Kopitar on the power play to give the Kings a 1-0 lead at 8:12 of the first period. Alex Turcotte's shot deflected in off Trevor Lewis' body to make it 2-0 at 9:07.

Sanderson cut it to 2-1 at 10:25 when he beat Kuemper with a wrist shot over the glove from the slot on the power play.

Adrian Kempe one-timed a pass from Clarke on the power play to make it 3-1 at 5:31 of the second period.

MacEwen made it 3-2 at 10:26, but Laferriere tipped a centering pass from Kyle Burroughs to put the Kings ahead 4-2 at 11:16.

Batherson scored with a wrist shot on the power play to cut it to 4-3 at 15:13, and Chabot out-waited Kuemper and scored into an open net to tie it 4-4 at 15:32.

Fiala beat a heavily screened Sogaard with a wrist shot from the point on the power play to make it 5-4 at 16:25.

MacEwen scored his second goal of the game at 17:52 to tie it 5-5, beating Kuemper five-hole on the rush.

Laferriere scored on a partial break to give Los Angeles a 6-5 lead at 3:38 of the third period.

Claude Giroux tied it 6-6 at 5:25 with a backhand shot in tight on the power play. Norris beat Kuemper with a wrist shot from the slot on the power play to give Ottawa its first lead, 7-6, at 9:18.

Jeannot chipped the puck over Sogaard’s blocker to tie it 7-7 at 14:26.