Kings at Senators

KINGS (1-0-1) at SENATORS (1-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele
Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Noah Gregor -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Ridly Greig -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: None
Status report
Ullmark missed practice Sunday because of maintenance, but could start. ... Greig (upper body) did not practice and will be a game-time decision. If he cannot play, Gaudette will take his place.