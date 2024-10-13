Kings at Senators

KINGS (1-0-1) at SENATORS (1-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Noah Gregor -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Ridly Greig -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: None

Status report

Ullmark missed practice Sunday because of maintenance, but could start. ... Greig (upper body) did not practice and will be a game-time decision. If he cannot play, Gaudette will take his place.