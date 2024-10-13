Kings at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (1-0-1) at SENATORS (1-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Noah Gregor -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Ridly Greig -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: None

Status report

Ullmark missed practice Sunday because of maintenance, but could start. ... Greig (upper body) did not practice and will be a game-time decision. If he cannot play, Gaudette will take his place.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Eriksson Ek questionable for Wild with undisclosed injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

NHL On Tap: Flames look for 3rd straight win to start season against Oilers

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 13

Huberdeau has 2 goals, 2 assists in Flames win against Flyers

Bedard has 3 points, Blackhawks defeat Oilers for 1st win

Dostal makes 30 saves, Ducks shut out Sharks in season opener

Monahan, Marchenko help Blue Jackets hold off Avalanche

Celebrini week to week for Sharks with lower-body injury

Oettinger makes 34 saves, Stars shut out Islanders in home opener

Eberle scores 2 goals, Kraken rally past Wild in shootout

Bednar, Carbery, Warsofsky share bond from South Carolina of ECHL

Bruins get bigger, nastier on defense with addition of Zadorov

Caufield scores twice for Canadiens in win against Senators

Cotter scores 2 more in Devils win against Capitals

Ruff, Sabres defeat Panthers for 1st win of season

Keller scores 2nd goal in OT, Utah tops Rangers to stay undefeated