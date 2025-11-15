Kings at Senators projected lineups

KINGS (9-5-4) at SENATORS (9-5-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Kuzmenko, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Hodgson will come in and take the spot of MacDermid, a forward, on the fourth line. Jensen, who left a 5-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday with an upper-body injury, took part in the the morning skate and will dress. … Tkachuk, a forward, practiced with the Senators on Friday for the first time since tearing a tendon in his right thumb Oct. 16; there is no clear return date for the Ottawa captain. … Chabot, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game and is day to day.