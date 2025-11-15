Kings at Senators projected lineups

KINGS (9-5-4) at SENATORS (9-5-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Kuzmenko, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Hodgson will come in and take the spot of MacDermid, a forward, on the fourth line. Jensen, who left a 5-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday with an upper-body injury, took part in the the morning skate and will dress. … Tkachuk, a forward, practiced with the Senators on Friday for the first time since tearing a tendon in his right thumb Oct. 16; there is no clear return date for the Ottawa captain. … Chabot, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game and is day to day.