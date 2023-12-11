Quick makes 25 saves in Rangers win against Kings

Quick played for the Kings from 2007-23. He won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 and is Los Angeles' all-time leader among goalies in games played (743), wins (370) and shutouts (57). The Kings traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1, and he signed with New York on July 1. He is 8-0-1 this season with New York.

Jonny Brodzinski, also a former King (2017-19), scored his first goal of the season and had an assist, and Vincent Trocheck had three assists for the Rangers (19-6-1), who ended a two-game losing streak.

The Kings (16-5-4) lost a road game in regulation for the first time this season. Their NHL-record 11-game road winning streak to begin a season ended Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Islanders.

Phillip Danault scored, and Pheonix Copley made 23 saves for the Kings.

Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:27 of the second period when Artemi Panarin moved the puck to Trocheck in the right circle, who passed across to Zibanejad in the left circle for a one-timer.

Jimmy Vesey made it 2-0 at 17:27. Nick Bonino leaped to hold the puck in at the blue line and passed down low to Vesey, who deked to his backhand and put the puck through Copley’s five hole.

Danault's power-play goal at 6:37 of the third period made it 2-1, but Brodzinski scored on the power play at 11:32 to give New York a 3-1 lead. He replaced Zibanejad on the top power-play unit while the Rangers’ center was serving a 10-minute misconduct.

Will Cuylle scored on his own rebound at 15:24 for the 4-1 final.

Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return.