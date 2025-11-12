Kings get 3 quick goals in 2nd period, surge past Canadiens

Edmundson, Byfield, Fiala each scores in 4:05 span; Montreal point streak ends at 6

Kings at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- The Los Angeles Kings scored three straight goals in a span of 4:05 early in the second period in a 5-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Joel Edmundson and Quinton Byfield each had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala also scored for Los Angeles (8-5-4), which has won two straight and three of its past four games. Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves.

The Kings improved to 7-1-2 on the road, winning their fourth straight away from home.

Josh Anderson scored, and Sam Montembeault made 21 saves for the Canadiens (10-4-2), who had their six-game point streak come to an end (4-0-2).

Anderson gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 19:17 of the first period, a one-timer past Kuemper’s glove from the left face-off dot on Hutson’s feed from the slot.

Edmundson tied it 1-1 at 1:17 of the second. He slapped a one-timer over Montembeault’s glove from the point on a pass from Brandt Clarke after Anze Kopitar won a face-off and drew the puck back to him at the left point.

Byfield put the Kings up 2-1 three minutes later at 4:17, scoring into an open right side on a rebound of Adrian Kempe’s shot from the top of the slot with a delayed penalty signaled against Montreal.

Fiala scored 1:05 later to make it 3-1 at 5:22, finishing on wrist shot into the top of the net from the right side after Montembeault inadvertently steered a loose puck to him off his stick.

Joel Armia pushed it to 4-1 at 11:08 of the third when he stripped the puck from Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and drove in to score unassisted with a wrist shot glove side.

Warren Foegele shot into an empty net from just inside the blue line at 15:32 for the 5-1 final.

