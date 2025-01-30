SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers shut out Kings
Tkachuk gets goal, 2 assists for Florida; Doughty makes season debut for Los Angeles
“The guys defended hard as always, played that heavy game,” said Bobrovsky, who has 46 shutouts in his career. “It was a great game, a tight game. It is great to have two points.”
Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists for the Panthers (30-19-3), who are 2-2-0 in their past four games, including a 2-1 loss at the Kings on Jan. 22.
“It was a great effort led by Bobrovsky,” Tkachuk said. “At this point in the year, it may not make sense to everyone, but you need a game like this … to come to the rink and just give it absolutely everything you can.’’
Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves for the Kings (26-16-6), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and five of six (1-4-1).
Defenseman Drew Doughty was minus-2 in 23:51 in his season debut after missing the first 47 games with a broken ankle suffered in preseason.
“It felt amazing but early on, that was the most nervous I have been playing in a hockey game, that first shift honestly since my first NHL game,” Doughty said. “No matter how hard you practice and get the work in, nothing beats the speed of a real game. … I got better as the game went on, felt better and more comfortable. By the third, I felt completely like myself.”
Sam Bennett gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:55 of the first period, taking a slick turnaround pass from Tkachuk at the left post and lifting the puck over an outstretched Kuemper.
“We’re getting to the net better and there is less from the perimeter,” said Florida coach Paul Maurice, who joined Scotty Bowman as the only coaches in NHL history to coach in 1,900 games. “We have been working on that for a month and we’re starting to get there, get there more consistently.”
Aleksander Barkov pushed it to 2-0 at 4:43 of the third during a 5-on-3 man-advantage. Tkachuk slammed a shot from the slot off the end boards, which bounced back for Barkov to sweep in at the left post.
Barkov had not scored in 13 games since a 5-3 win against the New York Rangers on Dec. 30.
“We just leave him. ‘OK, he’s missed 13, he’ll be fine, he’ll score one, it’s going to happen,’” Maurice said. “Defensively, as the leader of the group — to play against [Anze] Kopitar — to keep that group off the board … we were much better in front of our own goaltender.”
Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal for the 3-0 final at 18:48.
The Kings had not lost to Florida in regulation since 2020, a run of eight straight (7-0-1) games.
“I thought the difference was they were maybe fresher this time around,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said when asked about the loss compared to last Wednesday’s win against the Panthers.
“We weren’t as fresh, and that’s probably the difference. They were faster than they were in L.A. Still a good hockey game. But they got us.”
NOTES: Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov played in his 1,000th NHL game on Wednesday. The 14th pick in the 2009 NHL Draft by the Panthers, Kulikov had an assist on Bennett’s goal and is the sixth Florida player to record a point in their 1,000th game. … Bobrovsky recorded his 13th shutout with the Panthers and tied John Vanbiesbrouck for the third-most with the franchise. Only Roberto Luongo (38) and Tomas Vokoun (23) have more.