Oilers take Game 6, defeat Kings in Western 1st Round

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers clinched their Western Conference First Round series against the Los Angeles Kings with a 6-4 win in Game 6 at Rogers Place on Thursday, winning the final four games of the series after losing the first two.
“You guys all thought we were going to lose,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse told reporters. “But I think for us, we stuck to our game. At the beginning of the series, there were a lot of guys who weren’t in the picture going into the playoffs.
“You get that to jell and you could see some of the chemistry with the lines and guys playing together and that came as the series went on. LA is a really good team, they were great all year. It was hard-fought every time we got out there. It’s a series that we earned and we had to earn every inch of it.”
Connor Brown had a goal and two assists, and Nurse Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Trent Frederic each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division. Calvin Pickard made 23 saves.
“We got offense from all over the lineup today, it’s great. You need that, you need different guys stepping up,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “I thought (Brown) had his best game as an Oiler, maybe. He was fantastic. Pickard, obviously.
"You go down the list, we had guys step up. It wasn’t our best, but we found a way tonight and that’s what good teams do.”
Quinton Byfield, Jordan Spence and Brandt Clarke scored for the Kings, the No. 2 seed in the Pacific. Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere each had two assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.
“One-hundred percent, it’s a missed opportunity. It’s very clear it’s a missed opportunity for us,” Kings head coach Jim Hiller said. “Especially when we had great buy-in from our players. We believe we could have won the series, we believe we should have won the series.
“We didn’t, so that’s the bottom line. We had our chances to get it done, didn’t get it done.”
Byfield put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 1:19 of the first period, getting sprung on a breakaway by a centering pass from Fiala and sending a shot low stick side on Pickard.
Adam Henrique tied it 1-1 at 3:04, with Brown picking up a rebound off a shot by Frederic and firing through a crowd for a tip-in over Kuemper’s right shoulder.
Just 33 seconds later, Clarke regained the lead for Los Angeles, 2-1, taking a cross-ice pass from Phillip Danault and sending a wrist shot high in the right circle far side, top shelf past Pickard at 3:37.
Nugent-Hopkins tied it 2-2 on the power play at 5:55, taking a cross-ice feed from McDavid inside the left dot with a catch-and-release wrist shot he put past Kuemper’s blocker.
Hyman put Edmonton ahead 3-2 at 12:49, deflecting a point shot by Nurse high over Kuemper’s glove after an offensive-zone face-off.
Nurse made it 4-2 at 14:59 of the second period, sending a wrist shot from the top of the left circle past Kuemper’s blocker after Mattias Janmark allowed what looked to be a pass back from Vasily Podkolzin go between his skates to the defenseman for an open shot.
Frederic extended the lead to 5-2 at 16:35, reaching for a centering pass by Brown and poking it up over Kuemper’s right pad.
Spence cut the lead to 5-3 at 18:01, one-timing a pass to the slot by Fiala past Pickard’s glove.
Kopitar closed it to 5-4 with 55 seconds remaining, tipping a point shot by Drew Doughty past Pickard’s glove, before Brown scored into an empty net with two seconds left for Edmonton and the 6-4 final.
“This one’s tough to swallow obviously. Having the season we had, and to have the guys in this locker room and come up short again, it’s frustrating,” Kopitar said. “This one hurts a little more.
“Especially having home ice, and off to a good start with winning the first two games and then just not being able to close games out. It cost us.”
NOTES: The Oilers became the second team in NHL history to record four straight comeback wins after trailing 2-0 in a best-of-7 series. The only other team to do it was the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round against the Colorado Avalanche in 2021. ... The two teams combined for four goals in the opening 5:55, marking the third-fastest four goals to open a potential clinching game, following Game 6 of the 1965 Semi-Finals between the Canadiens and Maple Leafs (3:49), as well as Game 5 of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final between the Penguins and Sharks (5:06). ... Byfield scored 1:19 into Game 6, marking the second-fastest to begin a potential elimination game in Kings history, behind Wayne Gretzky, who scored 52 seconds in to Game 7 of the 1989 Division Semi-Finals against Edmonton. ... McDavid recorded his 37th playoff assist against the Kings, which trails only Gretzky (50 vs. Calgary) for most against a single franchise in NHL history. ... Edmonton became the first team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to score two game-tying goals in the opening six minutes of a playoff game. ... The Oilers have earned wins in each of their past six potential series-clinching contests against the Kings dating to Game 6 of the 1991 Division Finals. They are the fifth team to do so, following the Montreal Canadiens (7 games vs. Boston from 1957 to 1987), Edmonton (6 games vs. Winnipeg from 1983 to 1990), Montreal (6 games vs. Boston from 1946 to 1955) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (6 games vs. Chicago from 1932 to 1994). ... Corey Perry played his 221st NHL playoff game, tying Bryan Trottier for 10th all-time ... Leon Draisaitl saw the end to a 19-playoff-game point streak against the Kings (17 goals, 20 assists) ... Frederic scored the Oilers’ fifth goal of the game as Edmonton extended the NHL’s streak of consecutive days with one team scoring five or more goals to 13 – tied for the longest such stretch in Stanley Cup Playoffs history (also 13 days from April 4-16, 1990).
