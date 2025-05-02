Oilers take Game 6, defeat Kings in Western 1st Round

The Oilers have eliminated the Kings in the first round for four consecutive seasons.

“You guys all thought we were going to lose,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse told reporters. “But I think for us, we stuck to our game. At the beginning of the series, there were a lot of guys who weren’t in the picture going into the playoffs.

“You get that to jell and you could see some of the chemistry with the lines and guys playing together and that came as the series went on. LA is a really good team, they were great all year. It was hard-fought every time we got out there. It’s a series that we earned and we had to earn every inch of it.”

Connor Brown had a goal and two assists, and Nurse Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Trent Frederic each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division. Calvin Pickard made 23 saves.

“We got offense from all over the lineup today, it’s great. You need that, you need different guys stepping up,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “I thought (Brown) had his best game as an Oiler, maybe. He was fantastic. Pickard, obviously.

"You go down the list, we had guys step up. It wasn’t our best, but we found a way tonight and that’s what good teams do.”