Start times for 1st round games on May 3, 4

Stars, Avalanche to play Game 7 on Saturday; Jets, Blues could face off in deciding game Sunday

Playoffs logo 2025
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Saturday, May 3

  • The start time for Game 7 of the First Round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 3, in Dallas. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Sunday, May 4

  • The start time for the potential Game 7, if necessary, of the First Round series between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4, in Winnipeg. The game would be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game would be televised on TBS.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.

