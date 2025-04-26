Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ EDM – 13:20 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles
Type of Review/Challenge: Distinct Kicking Motion/Goaltender Interference
Result: Call on the ice is overturned – Goal Edmonton
Explanation: Video review determined Evander Kane did not kick the puck directly into the net as it made contact with his stick before crossing the goal line.
Los Angeles then initiated a Coach’s Challenge for goaltender interference. Video review determined no goaltender interference infractions occurred before Evander Kane’s goal.
Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge