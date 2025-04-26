Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ EDM – 13:20 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Review/Challenge: Distinct Kicking Motion/Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – Goal Edmonton

Explanation: Video review determined Evander Kane did not kick the puck directly into the net as it made contact with his stick before crossing the goal line.

Los Angeles then initiated a Coach’s Challenge for goaltender interference. Video review determined no goaltender interference infractions occurred before Evander Kane’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Nemec's goal in 2nd OT gives Devils Game 3 win against Hurricanes

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Capitals unable to build on series lead against Canadiens in Game 3 of East 1st Round

Oilers get 2 quick goals in 3rd, rally past Kings in Game 3

Canadiens put on show in front of raucous Bell Centre in Game 3

Canadiens score 6, pull away from Capitals in Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round

Montembeault leaves for Canadiens, Thompson for Capitals

Lightning 'can adapt' with Hagel suspended for Game 3 against Panthers

Lightning at Panthers, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Hagel suspended, will miss Game 3 for Lightning against Panthers

Hagel suspended, will miss Game 3 for Lightning against Panthers

Golden Knights at Wild, Western Conference 1st Round Game 4 preview

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 25

Capitals at Canadiens, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Golden Knights not worried entering Game 4 against Wild

Keeper of the Cup lookalike contest to be held at Hockey Hall of Fame

Maple Leafs hope to show killer instinct in Game 4, finish sweep of Senators

Kings at Oilers, Western Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview