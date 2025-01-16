Doughty building up skating regimen toward return to Kings

Drew Doughty is ramping up his skating as he works toward a return with the Los Angeles Kings, though the defenseman said "we've still got some time" before a potential season debut.

Doughty has not played since breaking his ankle in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25. He has been listed as month to month since having surgery.

The 35-year-old, who resumed skating toward the end of December, said he's encouraged by his progress on the ice.

"I was sick of doing the same workouts, the same training, all that type of stuff, and finally, like that first day on the ice was probably one of the happiest days I've had since I got injured," he said after skating on his own Thursday at the Kings' practice facility. "I was a little nervous but then once I actually got out there I was actually in shock at how good it felt ... I didn't think I'd be skating as good as I was right at the first day, so I'm just super excited.

"The skates will ramp up now, I mean, there's going to be some pain and side effects after the skates, but that's normal and [the Kings] know I'm going to start getting [mad] at them and being like, 'I'm ready to play,' but they know what's best for me and I know they know what's best so I'm not actually mad at them, I'm just mad at the process."

The next step is rejoining his teammates for practice, though Doughty said he isn't sure when that might be.

"I honestly don't feel ready to play right at this moment right now," he said, "so we've still got some time."

Doughty averaged 25:48 of ice time per game last season, second in the NHL behind Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (25:54). Doughty also led Los Angeles defensemen with 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games and was tied with forward Quinton Byfield for fourth on the Kings in assists.

Doughty, who did not miss a game for five straight seasons from 2014-19, played 460 consecutive games during that stretch, the longest streak in Los Angeles history.

Selected by the Kings with the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Doughty has 669 points (156 goals, 513 assists) in 1,177 games. He is Los Angeles' all-time leader among defensemen in games played, assists, points, even-strength points (363), power-play points (297), overtime goals (eight) and game-winning goals (33).

He has 57 points (18 goals, 39 assists) in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games and helped the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.