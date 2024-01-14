Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ DET – 17:57 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Detroit

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Los Angeles

Explanation: Video review determined that the contact Los Angeles’ Phillip Danault and Mikey Anderson made with Detroit goaltender Alex Lyon impaired Lyon’s ability to play his position prior to the goal.The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

