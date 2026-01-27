Kings at Red Wings projected lineups

KINGS (21-16-13) at RED WINGS (32-16-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDETX, SNP, SNW
Kings projected lineup
Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele
Kevin Fiala -- Joel Armia -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Kenny Connors
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Joel Edmundson (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
James van Riemsdyk -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Travis Hamonic -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Edmundson will be a game-time decision, Kings coach Jim Hiller said; the defenseman played 14:51 in a 5-4 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Hiller said is is "hopeful" that Kopitar could return sometime during Los Angeles' five-game road trip that concludes at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday; the center will miss his 10th straight game. ... Connors, a center, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Edvinsson is expected to be out until the Olympic break, but should be ready to return when the Red Wings resume play, coach Todd McLellan said Monday; the defenseman will miss his third consecutive game.