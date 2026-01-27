Kings at Red Wings projected lineups

KINGS (21-16-13) at RED WINGS (32-16-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDETX, SNP, SNW

Kings projected lineup

Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Kevin Fiala -- Joel Armia -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Kenny Connors

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Joel Edmundson (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Travis Hamonic -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Edmundson will be a game-time decision, Kings coach Jim Hiller said; the defenseman played 14:51 in a 5-4 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Hiller said is is "hopeful" that Kopitar could return sometime during Los Angeles' five-game road trip that concludes at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday; the center will miss his 10th straight game. ... Connors, a center, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Edvinsson is expected to be out until the Olympic break, but should be ready to return when the Red Wings resume play, coach Todd McLellan said Monday; the defenseman will miss his third consecutive game.