McDavid visits junior high as impact of Ben Stelter School Fundraiser continues to grow

Foundation nets $285,000 in battle against cancer as 50 schools participate

Allendale Stelter AarizMawji

© Paul Swanson

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid is impressed with the impact Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter still has in the community.

The Oilers captain was the guest of honor at Allendale School on Tuesday, after the junior high won the Ben Stelter School Fundraiser, which raised over $285,000 between 50 schools in the Edmonton area. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Ben Stelter Foundation.

“I think kids helping kids is a special thing,” McDavid said. “I hope the one thing they take away is the power of community and what together we can all do for each other to help one another. I think that Ben would be proud of that, because even though he was only with us for a short time and he was a young boy, he brought a lot of people together and that’s what made him so special.”

Allendale Stelter McDavid

© Paul Swanson

Stelter died at the age of 6 on Aug. 9, 2022, from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. The Ben Stelter Foundation was set up in the name of the young fan, who became an inspiration to the Oilers and the community during the 2021-22 season and through Edmonton’s run in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Western Conference Final.

Stelter’s battle with cancer was brought to light after he was chosen to be the Scotiabank Skater and led Oilers starters on the ice before a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks in Edmonton on March 24, 2022. Edmonton forward Zach Hyman then brought Stelter into the postgame media conference, where he endeared himself to the entire city with his infectious personality.

Stelter and his family became a fixture at Rogers Place for the rest of the season and through the playoffs where the Oilers were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the conference final.

“This is important to me because Ben and the Stelter family is important to me,” McDavid said. “It’s a terrible thing when kids are not feeling well and they’re in that situation, and the work the Stelter family does with the foundation -- helping out those families that are in that situation, whether that’s a dream experience, medical equipment at the house or just continuing to research for treatments and now there’s proton therapy as well -- it’s great work that they’re doing. It’s going to help a lot of people that are going through similar situations.”

The foundation, which helps families in need that are battling cancer, is working on bringing proton therapy to Canada and is hoping to break ground on a one-of-kind center in the country later this year.

The school fundraiser was the brainchild of Aariz Mawji, 16, who is the son of Ashif Mawji, the board chair of the Ben Stelter Foundation. Last year, the fundraiser amassed over $74,000 with 10 schools participating.

“Just seeing the growth of this fundraiser that I founded three years ago in one school, and we raised $11,000, and now raising $285,000 in 50 schools, I never would have imagined it,” Aariz Mawji said. “I think we can do $1 million next year and so we’ll get to it right away. We’re going to try to get to 100 schools next year. We’re going to go for that and we’re going to do it.”

By winning the draw, Allendale got a visit from McDavid, who took questions from the roughly 600 students assembled in the gym. McDavid also presented an award to the fundraising school leaders, Grade 9 students Moossa Choulli and Atharv Keshri.

“It was a great experience because we’ve had (Leon) Draisaitl before for Hockey Helps Kids,” Keshri said. “That was a great experience and it showed that our school is valued and I’m so glad they took the opportunity to come here.”

Allendale Stelter KeshiChoulli

© Paul Swanson

While the foundation is the ultimate winner in the fundraiser, McDavid can appreciate the importance of making an appearance at the winning school and the excitement that it generates.

“It’s a unique feeling because the prize really is how many people this is going to help,” McDavid said. “With all the money that’s raised and all the families it’s going to support, then that’s really the prize, but if I can be the little cherry on top for some of these schools and some of these kids, that’s great. I try to come here and bring a unique experience that they may not get anywhere else.”

