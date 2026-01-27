Malinski signs 4-year contract with Avalanche

Sam Malinski signed a four-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Financial terms were not announced for the deal, which begins next season.

The 27-year-old defenseman has career highs in assists (21) and points (24) and is plus-26 in 50 games this season while averaging 16:43 of ice time.

Malinski could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

“Sam is a hard-working defenseman who has great skating and puck-moving ability," general manager Chris MacFarland said. “His commitment to the defensive side of the game has turned him into a reliable defenseman for us. We're excited to have him under contract for the following four seasons.”

Malinski, who was undrafted, signed with Colorado as a free agent on March 30, 2023. He has 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists) in 149 career games with the Avalanche, and one assist in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Avalanche (35-6-9) visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ALT).