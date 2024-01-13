Kings at Red Wings

KINGS (20-10-8) at RED WINGS (20-16-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSDET
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Brandt Clarke
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl
Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
Talbot could make his seventh start in eight games. ... Kostin, a forward who has missed 10 games, and Holl, a defensemen who has been scratched the past two games, each could play at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. ... Lyon and Reimer are expected to split the two games.