Kings at Red Wings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (20-10-8) at RED WINGS (20-16-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSDET

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Brandt Clarke

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Talbot could make his seventh start in eight games. ... Kostin, a forward who has missed 10 games, and Holl, a defensemen who has been scratched the past two games, each could play at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. ... Lyon and Reimer are expected to split the two games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for January 13 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 13
CHL notebook Vegas prospect Mathieu Cataford making strides

CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Cataford making strides in QMJHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 13

NHL Morning Skate for January 13
Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild game recap January 12

Flyers rally to top Wild in OT, keep Fleury from passing Roy on NHL wins list
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 13

On Tap: MacKinnon-Matthews matchup, Oilers’ bid for record highlight 16-game schedule
Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 12

O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators top Stars in Oettinger's return 
Tom Wilson excited to be an All-Star and father

Wilson of Capitals basks in glow of being All-Star, community leader, expectant dad
 Merzlikins wants new scenario, ‘won’t be backup’

Merzlikins wants new scenario, 'won't be backup' for Blue Jackets
NHL Buzz news and notes January 12

NHL Buzz: Oettinger to dress for Stars, could start tonight
Top games to watch on 16-game schedule January 13

Top games to watch on 16-game schedule Saturday
NHL EDGE stats Jamie Drysdale outlook with Philadelphia Flyers

NHL EDGE stats: Jamie Drysdale’s outlook with Flyers
NHL betting odds for January 12 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 12
Nick Foligno Chicago Blackhawks agree on contract extension 

Foligno signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Blackhawks
Revamped Winnipeg flying high with 8-game winning streak

Revamped Jets flying high with 8-game winning streak
State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers

State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers
2024 NHL Draft midterm rankings released

2024 Draft: Celebrini tops Central Scouting's midterm rankings
NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced January 13

NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced Saturday