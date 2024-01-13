Kings at Red Wings

KINGS (20-10-8) at RED WINGS (20-16-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSDET

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Brandt Clarke

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Talbot could make his seventh start in eight games. ... Kostin, a forward who has missed 10 games, and Holl, a defensemen who has been scratched the past two games, each could play at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. ... Lyon and Reimer are expected to split the two games.