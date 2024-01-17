Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov each had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday.
Stars pull away in 3rd period, hand Kings 9th loss in 10 games
Hintz, Johnston, Dadonov each has goal, assist for Dallas
Jason Robertson had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for the Stars (26-12-5), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games.
Drew Doughty scored, and Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Kings (21-12-8), who are 1-5-4 in their past 10 games. They won 5-2 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
The Stars’ new top line of Hintz, Robertson and Johnston combined to give them a 1-0 lead at 9:20 of the first period. They came into the offensive zone off the rush before Robertson fed Hintz in the right face-off circle for a wrist shot through traffic.
Dadonov made it 2-0 at 15:21 when his pass across the crease went in off the skate of Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.
Doughty cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 1:31 of the second period. He scored on a slap shot from the high slot with Talbot pulled for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty.
Johnston pushed the lead to 3-1 at 5:49 on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot set up by Hintz and Robertson.
Joe Pavelski extended it to 4-1 at 6:52, scoring from the slot after Thomas Harley’s shot caromed off the end boards.
Sam Steel scored a short-handed goal on a 2-on-1 at 9:33 for the 5-1 final.