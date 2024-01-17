Stars pull away in 3rd period, hand Kings 9th loss in 10 games

Jason Robertson had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for the Stars (26-12-5), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games.

Drew Doughty scored, and Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Kings (21-12-8), who are 1-5-4 in their past 10 games. They won 5-2 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

The Stars’ new top line of Hintz, Robertson and Johnston combined to give them a 1-0 lead at 9:20 of the first period. They came into the offensive zone off the rush before Robertson fed Hintz in the right face-off circle for a wrist shot through traffic.

Dadonov made it 2-0 at 15:21 when his pass across the crease went in off the skate of Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Doughty cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 1:31 of the second period. He scored on a slap shot from the high slot with Talbot pulled for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty.

Johnston pushed the lead to 3-1 at 5:49 on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot set up by Hintz and Robertson.

Joe Pavelski extended it to 4-1 at 6:52, scoring from the slot after Thomas Harley’s shot caromed off the end boards.

Sam Steel scored a short-handed goal on a 2-on-1 at 9:33 for the 5-1 final.